Emmy-winning 'Soap' and 'Benson' actor Robert Guillaume dies at 89

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.More >>
University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.More >>
The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.More >>
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.More >>
A Leitchfield man is charged with animal cruelty after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says it seized several animals from his home that were "in need of serious veterinary care."More >>
The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.More >>
Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.More >>
Authorities say the hot dog was collected as evidence and sent off to a lab at the University of Kentucky for analysis...More >>
