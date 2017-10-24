Holton, Ind., man dies after crash involving off-road vehicle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Holton, Ind., man dies after crash involving off-road vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Holton, Indiana, man was killed in a crash involving an off-road vehicle.

According to a news release, it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have identified the man as 24-year-old Christopher Crause.

Officials said Crause was operating a Honda TRX 300 ORV, traveling along a muddy path in a field near the 400 block of North County Road 850 West in Ripley County.

According to officials, Crause swerved in an effort to avoid a mud puddle and hit an abandoned pick-up truck.

Investigators said Crause was ejected, and the vehicle then rolled on top of him. A friend found him unconscious and dialed 911. Crause was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Crause was not wearing a helmet or protective gear when the crash happened, and alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation. 

