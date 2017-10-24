Lawsuit filed against third LMPD officer accused of sexually ass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawsuit filed against third LMPD officer accused of sexually assaulting teen in Explorer Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against a third LMPD officer accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the Explorer Program.

Louisville Metro Councilman David Yates confirmed the lawsuit was filed Tuesday against LMPD officer Brad Schuhmann. He's accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl who was part of the program around 2010. Yates said the lawsuit alleges Schuhmann "groomed, manipulated and sexually abused a minor child while he was in a position of trust and authority.

Yates said earlier this year that Schumann "worked closely" with Maj. Curtis Flaherty, who was named as a defendant in the initial lawsuit in the Explorer case earlier this year. Schuhmann has been on desk duty since May. In 2013, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad sent Schuhmann a commendation letter on his work with the Explorer program, according to Schuhmann's personnel file.

"You are a credit to the Louisville Metro Police Department and the Explorer program," Conrad wrote.

Two other similar lawsuits have been filed against former LMPD officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.

