New Jeffersonville development includes more than 500 homes, playgrounds and retail space

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 170-acre plot of vacant land in Jeffersonville will soon be occupied by houses and retail shopping.

Jeffersonville city officials helped break ground Tuesday on what will be called Ellingsworth Commons.

"Ellingsworth Commons is a new concept to Jeff, and I think it's going to catch on," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "I think you're going to see more and more developers adopt this."

The new development will include homes, lakes, playgrounds, parks and lots of green spaces.

"That's what I like about it: a developer who is thinking more than just the bottom line," Moore said.

Moore said the homes will also be affordable, ranging from around $180,000 to around $350,000. 

"Everyday people are calling us and wanting on the list," said Jeff Corbett, President of Premier Homes.

Corbett is also the developer and said construction on the first home is several months away. However, the waiting list is growing.

"To not even have a road cut in and to have 44 people on the list ... I called the engineer and said, 'We messed up on section one. It's not big enough,'" Corbett said.

With 500 news homes, the new development will increase traffic. That is the one concern neighbors have shared and the city is addressing.

"All this work we are doing out there on 10th Street is exactly for that reason," Moore said.

Corbett said the goal is to start construction on the first homes by April of 2018. The entire project is expected to take several years to complete.

