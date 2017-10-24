Memorial for fallen LMPD officer unveiled in PRP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Memorial for fallen LMPD officer unveiled in PRP

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders paused Tuesday to remember fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad joined Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell for a dedication ceremony at Rose Farm Park in Pleasure Ridge Park where Rodman grew up.

The group unveiled a memorial honoring Rodman directly across the street from LMPD's Third District.

"It's with a heavy heart that we dedicate this memorial today," Fischer said. "Hopefully, it's another step in this journey for us to come together even more closely as a city as we all work harder together each and every day to make this a great city."

"It will always serve as a reminder for us about what the community feels and thinks about the sacrifices that the men and women of our department," Conrad said.

Rodman was killed following a chase in downtown Louisville back in March. The man charged in his death, Wathaniel Woods, is being held at Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.