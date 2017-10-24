JCPS searching for ways to hire and keep more school bus drivers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS searching for ways to hire and keep more school bus drivers



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of JCPS bus drivers are leaving for other jobs, and dozens of the ones who aren't leaving are calling in sick.

The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.

In just one year, the district has lost about 150 drivers, and eliminated more than 200 routes despite a $2.50-an-hour bonus for drivers who show up to work every day.

JCPS said it's plagued by a good economy providing other opportunities, specifically at UPS.

"Right now, they're offering a $200-a-week incentive for 20 hours a week," said JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor. "So when that is proportional, that's roughly four times the incentive we have."

Raisor said the district has tried everything it can think of to address the issue, including digital marketing, social media, job fairs, mailings and other advertising. But he said if something more isn't done, the problem will only get worse.

