Neighbors speak out against another liquor store in west Louisville

The Clark County Coroner says a woman died from injuries after an accident with a machine.

Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

A Leitchfield man is charged with animal cruelty after the Grayson County Sheriff's Office says it seized several animals from his home that were "in need of serious veterinary care."

The university refuses to disclose an internal memo that might shed light on tensions between Jurich and senior members of the U of L administration.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

Another liquor store is planned a street corner in west Louisville. At 18th Street and West Broadway in the Russell neighborhood, the proposed site is just yards away from a day care and a couple of blocks from a school.

"My initial reaction was, 'Why?'" said Pastor David Snardon of Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church at 15th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. "They're already in close proximity to schools, to halfway houses, to AA meetings."

Louisville Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith called a community meeting Tuesday about the liquor store, an no one spoke out in support of it.

"We do not need another liquor store," said Jackie Floyd of the Russell Neighborhood Association. "From 10th and Broadway to 27th and Broadway, we have a total of six different liquor stores."

That doesn't even take into account gas stations and corner stores that sell beer. Floyd wants to see another kind of business open in the neighborhood.

"How come we can't have something that's healthy for our community?" Floyd said. "How come we can't have a restaurant that sells soups and sandwiches, healthy food for our families, our children, our neighbors?"

It's up to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in Frankfort to approve the liquor license.

"There's so much that this community needs, but it seems like more and more people just see the west end and west Louisville as just a place to throw more vices," Snardon said.

The state's deadline to protest the license is Nov. 2.

