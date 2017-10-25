WATCH LIVE AT 9:30 AM | UofL's Padgett, players speak at ACC Media Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim men's basketball coach David Padgett and players Quentin Snyder and Anas Mahmoud will speak at ACC Media Day this morning in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Click on the video player above to watch the live stream that's expected to start around 8:30 a.m. Coaches from other teams and players will speak first. Padgett is expected to begin speaking around 9:30 a.m.
