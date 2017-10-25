UPDATE: LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Algonquin neighborh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. 

MetroSafe confirms officers were called to a report of a person shot near Algonquin Parkway at McCloskey Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says that's where officers found the victim, a black male who appears to be in his early 20s dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.