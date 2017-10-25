UPDATE: LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating some of her body parts.More >>
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating some of her body parts.More >>
The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.More >>
The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.More >>
Although Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Steve Conrad both agree the number is concerning, they say overall crime is still down.More >>
Although Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Steve Conrad both agree the number is concerning, they say overall crime is still down.More >>
The investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's office into two cases targeting senior citizens.More >>
The investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's office into two cases targeting senior citizens.More >>
The incident happened in La Porte, which is in northern Indiana.More >>
The incident happened in La Porte, which is in northern Indiana.More >>
Investigators say in most cases, the victims knew the suspects.More >>
Investigators say in most cases, the victims knew the suspects.More >>
A man wanted in more than 20 counties for stealing property worth thousands of dollars has been captured.More >>
A man wanted in more than 20 counties for stealing property worth thousands of dollars has been captured.More >>
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.More >>
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.More >>