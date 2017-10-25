UPDATE: LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirms officers were called to a report of a person shot near Algonquin Parkway at McCloskey Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says that's where officers found the victim, a black male who appears to be in his early 20s dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

