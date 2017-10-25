Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.More >>
Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.More >>
The chat begins this morning at 10:30!More >>
The chat begins this morning at 10:30!More >>
The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.More >>
Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.More >>
The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.More >>
The Louisville football program displayed some resilience in its win at Florida State on Saturday.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
Louisville fought through a week of adversity and a Florida State comeback attempt to beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the first time since 1952.More >>
Louisville fought through a week of adversity and a Florida State comeback attempt to beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the first time since 1952.More >>
On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.More >>
On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.More >>