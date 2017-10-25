Sports Page Live Chat TODAY

LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- Good morning WDRB Sports fans!

It's time for this week's edition of WDRB Sports Page Live Chat.

We have lots to discuss and not a moment to waste.

Rick Bozich will be joined by guest co-host former U of L basketball player and current Simmons College head coach Jerry Eaves.

Here's some of what you can expect in this week's chat:

- U of L tries to move on from Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich

- Cards try for another football win over Wake Forest

- Can Kentucky take down Tennessee?

We hope you're there to share in the action by way of your sports-related questions and comments when the chat gets underway this morning at 10:30!

[CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO CHAT AND VIEW THE LIVE STREAM]

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.