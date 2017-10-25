2 people killed on Grambling State campus; shooter at large

A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing ex-girlfriend ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.

JCPS searching for ways to hire and keep more school bus drivers

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - A student and his friend were fatally shot at a university in Louisiana after an altercation that began in a dorm room and ended in a courtyard, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooter remained at large. Authorities didn't immediately release a suspect's description or identify a possible motive for the shooting.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams said detectives joined campus police investigating the double homicide at Grambling State University after getting 911 calls starting at 12:04 a.m.

The historically black university in northern Louisiana has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students.

"It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard," Williams said. "We're interviewing witnesses."

Grambling was open for classes several hours after the shooting. The university posted a message on Twitter that said offices would be open Wednesday with normal business hours and students were expected to attend classes as scheduled.

Grambling State media relations director Will Sutton told news outlets that one of the victims was a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other was Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Andrews' aunt, Mattie Boyette, told KSLA.com that she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot him.

"He was here at Grambling, good student, good kid. He just wanted an education. He just wanted to better himself," Boyette said.

"His momma, his sister and his brother, he was the apple of their eye," she said.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspected shooter.

The deadly shootings happened during the school's homecoming week. KSLA.com reports that Sutton said it was too early to say whether any homecoming events would be affected.

A Grambling State student was wounded last month in a separate shooting on the campus. Sutton told news outlets then that a student let another person into a dorm and there was a fight that ended with a student being shot in the left arm on Sept. 21.

No suspects have been named in any of the shootings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.