Sheriff's spokesman: 2 killed on Grambling State campus

Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.

Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.

CRAWFORD | Calipari to KSR: Louisville situation 'a sad deal,' but program 'will be fine'

CRAWFORD | Calipari to KSR: Louisville situation 'a sad deal,' but program 'will be fine'

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

Another liquor store is planned for a street corner in west Louisville.

Another liquor store is planned for a street corner in west Louisville.

Neighbors speak out against another liquor store in west Louisville

Neighbors speak out against another liquor store in west Louisville

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Department, he was, "sweating profusely, speaking in rants and hallucinating" when confronted.

The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.

The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.

JCPS searching for ways to hire and keep more school bus drivers

JCPS searching for ways to hire and keep more school bus drivers

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - A sheriff's spokesman said a student and his friend were fatally shot at a Louisiana university after an altercation that began in a dorm room, and the shooter fled the scene early Wednesday.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams said detectives joined campus police investigating the double homicide at Grambling State University after getting 911 calls starting at 12:04 a.m.

The historically black university in northern Louisiana has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students.

"It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard," Williams said. "We're interviewing witnesses."

Grambling State media relations director Will Sutton told news outlets that one of the victims was a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other was Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Andrews' aunt, Mattie Boyette, told KSLA.com that she had no idea why anyone would want to shoot him.

"He was here at Grambling, good student, good kid. He just wanted an education. He just wanted to better himself," Boyette said.

"His momma his sister and his brother, he was the apple of their eye," she said.

Wednesday's shootings happened during the school's homecoming week. KSLA.com reports that Sutton said it was too early to say whether any homecoming events would be affected.

A Grambling State student was wounded last month in a separate shooting on the campus. Sutton told news outlets then that a student let another person into a dorm and there was an altercation that ended with a student being shot in the left arm on Sept. 21.

No suspects have been named in either shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.