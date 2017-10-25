Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing ex-girlfriend ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

Tammy Jo Blanton was found murdered in her home in Jeffersonville, Ind. in September of 2014 (image source: family photo)

Joseph Oberhansley on his way into a competency hearing in Clark Circuit Court in Jeffersonville, Ind. on Oct. 25, 2017.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating some of her body parts.

The competency hearing for Joseph Oberhansley started around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court and ended about an hour later.

After hearing testimony from three doctors, Oberhansley was deemed incompetent to stand trial -- but Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull says he still intends to go to trial eventually.

Oberhansley is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, at her home in Jeffersonville in September of 2014, then dismembering her and eating some of her body parts.

On his way into Judge Vicki Carmichael's courtroom Wednesday morning, Oberhansley said he was innocent and "outraged by these false charges against me."

Joseph Oberhansley told me he's innocent and "outraged" by the charges against him on his way to his competency hearing. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/bUlfBitcVQ — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) October 25, 2017

Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape, and abuse of a corpse. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Oberhansley's competency will be addressed again in 90 days.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.