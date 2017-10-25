Louisville man accused of sexually abusing family member for sev - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of sexually abusing family member for several years

Randall Doughty (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Randall Doughty (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

According to arrest reports, the victim -- who is now 20 years old -- says 56-year-old Randall Daughty began sexually abusing her at the age of 11, continuing until the end of 2016. 

The victim says Daughty also took pictures of her and her high school boyfriend having sex.

Daughty was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and two counts of unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

