Students learn about career opportunities at JA Inspire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana hosts JA Inspire, an interactive career fair that introduces students to regional career opportunities, October 24-27.

10,000 Kentucky 8th and 9th grade students from Jefferson, Hardin, Bullitt, Shelby, Spencer and Meade County Schools will attend, as well as Indiana students from Greater Clark County, West Clark, New Albany Floyd County, and South Harrison County.

It's an opportunity to learn about career options before starting high school.

The event showcases Kentuckiana companies with interactive exhibits for students to explore career options. 300 adult mentors in 80 career stations share their career advice with students.

Exhibitions inspire students with equipment and technology, including robots, a tornado simulator, medical simulation manikins, lab experiments, Google Glass, coding technology, emergency response vehicles, games, and activities.

Exhibitors in the Kentucky Exposition Center South Wing represent business, IT, accounting, healthcare, meteorology, arts, education, public service, logistics and distribution, hospitality, utilities, manufacturing and the skilled trades among other industries.

Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.

