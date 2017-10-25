Louisville pair arrested after police pursue pickup truck through Rineyville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville driver has been arrested after police say he led officers on a lengthy pursuit through Hardin County, pulling a stolen trailer that was carrying a stolen John Deere tractor.

According to arrest reports, it began near the intersection of New Glendale Road and the 31W Bypass in Elizabethtown, just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Elizabethtown police say they saw a pickup truck driven by 65-year-old Morris Cooper turn from the eastbound lane of New Glendale Road onto the northbound lane of the 31W Bypass. According to the arrest reports, the pickup truck was pulling a trailer with a "new-appearing" John Deere zero-turn mower.

Police say a farm equipment retailer, Limestone Farm, Lawn & Worksite, is located nearby at 801 New Glendale Road. The business sells John Deere equipment and has been the victim of theft in the past, according to the arrest report.

When an officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department saw the pickup truck, that officer turned around and started following it. According to the arrest report, Cooper immediately accelerated and tried to evade the officer.

Police say that was the beginning of a 21-minute-long pursuit that led out of Elizabethtown, into rural parts of Rineyville, and back into Elizabethtown, before Cooper drove into a field in the Magnolia Farms subdivision. Cooper then allegedly bailed out of the truck and led police on a brief foot pursuit before being captured.

A passenger in the truck, 36-year-old Antoine Clemmons, was also arrested.

Police say Cooper admitted that the trailer had been taken from a location near New Glendale Road and East Dixie Highway, but would not go into detail about where the John Deere mower came from.

Police say they also found a pair of bolt cutters under the passenger seat of the pickup truck and a crack pipe with some kind of residue on it. According to the arrest report, neither man was willing to claim ownership of the pipe.

Cooper was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, receipt of stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and reckless driving.

Clemmons was charged with receipt of stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.

Both men are being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.