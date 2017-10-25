Cleanup begins at 'hoarder' home in New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cleanup begins at 'hoarder' home in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Heavy equipment started removing piles of trash from a New Albany "hoarder" home on Wednesday morning. 

Neighbors on Hausfeldt Lane have been complaining about the weeds, junk and old cars littering the yard at the home. Records show the first complaints date back to 2012.  Larry Clemons said  "this is a very very good day. We'd waited long enough and I hope this time it stays clean. "

Cleanup is expected to last three days, according to the owner of C.C.E. Inc., Jeff Eastridge.  His company won a $25,000 bid to clean up the property. Floyd County taxpayers will pay the bill for hauling away dumpsters of trash. 

Owner Jarrett Hamilton has been under court order since February not to live there. And the 66-year-old was to come up with a plan to cleanup the property.  

A judge ruled October 2 that Hamilton is in contempt of court, despite his claims of having his Constitutional rights violated. 

The Floyd County Health Department ruled the house inhabitable, and local police and fire officials said the house is a safety hazard. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.