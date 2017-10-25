Kentucky receives nearly $25 million grant to help improve child - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky receives nearly $25 million grant to help improve children's reading, writing skills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has received a nearly $25 million to help children become better readers and writers.

The three-year grant from the U.S. Education Department will help students with limited English proficiency, and those with disabilities.

The goals are to improve kindergarten readiness and increase reading proficiency at all school levels.

The state will help schools come up with plans to make the improvements.

Education officials say literacy, especially in the early years, is a priority if Kentucky wants to close its achievement gap.

