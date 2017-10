LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metro Council Court is holding a pre-hearing conference Wednesday about the removal process for Councilman Dan Johnson.

The trial is scheduled to begin next Wednesday.

Metro Council will serve as judge and jury.

Johnson is facing numerous charges, including misconduct.

He allegedly grabbed the backside of fellow Metro Council member Jessica Green and exposed his own backside to a council aide.

