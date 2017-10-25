Jurich attorney to address media on scathing firing letter

A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing ex-girlfriend ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing ex-girlfriend ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.

The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.

JCPS searching for ways to hire and keep more school bus drivers

JCPS searching for ways to hire and keep more school bus drivers

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney for former University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich will address the media at 3:30 pm Wednesday regarding scathing allegations the university leveled against Jurich in an Oct. 20 termination letter made public Wednesday.

WDRB News will live-stream the briefing by attorney Sheryl Snyder on this page.

The letter, signed by U of L interim President Greg Postel, criticized Jurich’s “ineffective management, divisive leadership (and) unprofessional conduct” and twice described Jurich as a bully.

U of L’s board of trustees voted 10-3 on Oct. 18 to fire Jurich, 61, “for cause” – meaning he failed to live up to the terms of his employment contract.

The school’s athletic program made giant leaps forward during Jurich’s two-decade tenure, but also became mired in back-to-back scandals involving men’s basketball starting in 2015.

Postel wrote that Jurich created a culture that “culminated” in the FBI investigation made public last month, in which at least one U of L basketball is implicated in a scheme to funnel $100,000 from Adidas, the school's apparel sponsor, to a prospective player in violation of NCAA rules.

In a written response, Jurich’s representatives called the letter a “smear campaign” and “character assassination,” saying Jurich’s attorneys would vigorously defend his rights under his 2007 employment contract.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.