Jurich attorney to address media on scathing firing letter

U of L trustees voted to fire longtime athletics director Tom Jurich on Oct. 18. U of L trustees voted to fire longtime athletics director Tom Jurich on Oct. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  An attorney for former University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich will address the media at 3:30 pm Wednesday regarding scathing allegations the university leveled against Jurich in an Oct. 20 termination letter made public Wednesday.

WDRB News will live-stream the briefing by attorney Sheryl Snyder on this page.

The letter, signed by U of L interim President Greg Postel, criticized Jurich’s “ineffective management, divisive leadership (and) unprofessional conduct” and twice described Jurich as a bully.

U of L’s board of trustees voted 10-3 on Oct. 18 to fire Jurich, 61, “for cause” – meaning he failed to live up to the terms of his employment contract.

The school’s athletic program made giant leaps forward during Jurich’s two-decade tenure, but also became mired in back-to-back scandals involving men’s basketball starting in 2015.

Postel wrote that Jurich created a culture that “culminated” in the FBI investigation made public last month, in which at least one U of L basketball is implicated in a scheme to funnel $100,000 from Adidas, the school's apparel sponsor, to a prospective player in violation of NCAA rules.

In a written response, Jurich’s representatives called the letter a “smear campaign” and “character assassination,” saying Jurich’s attorneys would vigorously defend his rights under his 2007 employment contract. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

