Indiana education leaders working to increase high-speed internet access in classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana education leaders are working to improve high-speed internet access in Indiana classrooms.

Governor Eric Holcomb and education officials pledged to work with the nonprofit group EducationSuperHighway to improve access.

State officials say more than 38,000 students lack the connectivity needed to use modern classroom technology.

According to officials, 30 districts do not have high-speed connections.

Two million dollars was set aside in the state's two-year budget for the project.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.