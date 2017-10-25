POLICE: Daughter charged after 100-year-old Georgia woman left o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Daughter charged after 100-year-old Georgia woman left on floor in own urine for 3 days

Posted: Updated:
Debra Pastuszynski (Source: Muscogee County Detention Center, Georgia) Debra Pastuszynski (Source: Muscogee County Detention Center, Georgia)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) -- Police say a 100-year-old woman was found lying on the floor in her own urine for three days at home in Georgia and her daughter has been arrested.

News outlets report that 63-year-old Debra Pastuszynski pleaded not guilty to neglect of an elderly or disabled person at a hearing Tuesday. Columbus police say her mother was found during a welfare check Sunday. She was in a hospital Wednesday.

Officer Dan Germoulus testified that Pastuszynski said her mother fell. Pastuszynski told police she attempted to feed her mother but she refused.

Officials at the hospital where the mother was taken said she looked dehydrated.

Pastuszynski did not testify at the hearing. She was represented by attorney Clark Adams.

Judge Julius Hunter set Pastuszynski's bond at $3,500.

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.