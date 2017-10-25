Wait times increase for RiverLink customer service - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wait times increase for RiverLink customer service

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wait times for drivers to reach a RiverLink representative have increased.

New data released by the toll bridge network between Louisville and Clark County, Indiana shows wait times are up. In September, the average wait was 2 minutes 20 seconds to reach customer service.  The average time to answer a call to 855-RIV-LINK was less than a minute in July.

A spokeswoman said those times have also increased "significantly" this month, after Kentucky and Indiana announced plans to ban drivers who have not paid tolls from renewing their vehicle registrations.

The 7.7 million vehicles crossing the toll bridges decreased slightly from July through September, but project officials say revenue projections are on track to meet estimates.On average, 61 percent of weekday drivers used transponders while crossing the tolled bridges.

