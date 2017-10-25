Kentucky State Police: Woman shot by Shelbyville officer was armed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Kentucky State Police say a woman killed by a Shelbyville police officer Monday night was considered armed and dangerous.

Thirty-one-year-old Ashleigh Bertucci from St. Matthews died after the shooting.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, Shelbyville officers were sent to do a welfare check on a person at a home on Mary Crest Drive around 9 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Officers were also instructed to look for the black Nissan Murano Bertucci was believed to be driving.

Police say dispatchers told responding officers that Bertucci "was believed to be armed with a firearm, and to be considered dangerous."

The news release states that Shelbyville officers found the Nissan Murano and Bertucci at the corner of Tealwood Drive and Mary Crest Drive. According to the release, that's when Shelbyville officers, "confronted an armed Bertucci and during the course of that confrontation, a Shelbyville officer discharged his firearm."

Bertucci was treated at the scene by Shelbyville EMS and taken to Jewish Hospital where she died.

Police have not yet identified the officer who shot Bertucci, but say he retired from the Frankfort Police Department and has been with the Shelbyville Police Department for several months.

Kentucky State Police, along with other agencies, are investigating the shooting. The officer will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hours before Bertucci was shot, at around 5 p.m., St. Matthews police were sent to Bertucci's home in the 4000 block of Plymouth Road on reports that she might be suicidal.

Armstrong says police interviewed Bertucci, and determined she wasn't a danger to herself.

After leaving her home, however, Armstrong says St. Matthews police received another call to report that Bertucci was unstable and planning to harm a man in Shelbyville.

That's when St. Matthews officials asked Shelbyville police to check on the man, who was found unharmed not long before Bertucci was shot.

Investigators say more information will be released on Oct. 27.

