FBI seeking info on lasers directed at aircraft over central Kentucky

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.More >>
The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.More >>
Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.More >>
Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.More >>
University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.More >>
University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.More >>
The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.More >>
The problems sparked school board members to call a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss possible solutions.More >>
A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”More >>
A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”More >>
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.More >>
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.More >>
A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.More >>
A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.More >>