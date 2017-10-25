FBI seeking info on lasers directed at aircraft over central Ken - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI seeking info on lasers directed at aircraft over central Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities say someone is shining lasers at aircraft flying in the area of central Kentucky -- and they want to know who it is.

According to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the majority of laser strikes have taken place in the past few months in and around the Hustonville, Kentucky, area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST.

"The main hazard for aviation is that pilots can be distracted or temporarily flash-blinded by the light from a laser beam," the news release states. "The light often is a large light at aviation distances, unlike the tiny dot a laser makes at close range. Individuals often do not realize that traveling over hundreds of feet a tiny, two-centimeter laser beam spreads to become approximately six feet that can block a pilot's vision."

The FBI says most laser strike incidents are reported at altitudes below 10,000 feet, with the highest percentage being at altitudes below 6,000 feet.

Anyone with any knowledge of the laser strikes is asked to call the Louisville FBI office at (502) 263-6000 with more information.

