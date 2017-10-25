Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Louisville post Pitino & Jurich, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Louisville post Pitino & Jurich, Cards' football taking on Wake Forest, Can UK take down Tennessee?

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is in the books.

Rick Bozich was joined at the desk this week by guest co-host former U of L basketball player and current Simmons College head coach Jerry Eaves.

The chat was fueled by lots of great questions and comments from viewers.

Here's some of what came up during this week's chat:

- U of L tries to move on from Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich

- Cards try for another football win over Wake Forest

- Can Kentucky take down Tennessee?

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

You are always welcome to share your questions and opinions when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

