Louisville man accused of shooting victim in the leg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is arrested after authorities say he shot a victim.

Teion Jenefor, 22, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday.

An arrest report says Jenefor and a co-defendant shot a victim in the leg one time on June 26, 2017.

Authorities say the victim called police for help.

Officials say a witness positively identified Jenefor.

According to investigators, the victim was taken to University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Jenefor is charged with first-degree assault.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond.

