State Road 403 reopening Thursday in Clark County following brid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

State Road 403 reopening Thursday in Clark County following bridge improvement

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A $3 million bridge improvement project that closed State Road 403 in southern Indiana is almost finished. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen the highway at the Silver Creek Bridge by noon on Thursday, October 26.  The bridge is just a mile east of U.S. Highway 31 between Sellersburg and Charlestown. 

S.R. 403 has been closed to traffic for the past several weeks while pavement approaches were put in place. The new bridge is now  275-feet long and about 31-feet wide. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

