Fisher-Price recalls more than 60,000 infant motion seats over f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fisher-Price recalls more than 60,000 infant motion seats over fire hazard

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fisher-Price has recalled more than 60,000 infant motion seats in the U.S. due to the threat of fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website, the recall involves Fisher-Price "Soothing Motions Seats" with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22, as well as Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

"The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together," the website states. "The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing."

According to the website for Mattel, which owns the Fisher-Price brand, the seats are being recalled because, "overheating can occur in the motor housing, presenting a fire hazard."

Consumers who have the seats should stop using them immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website, Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. 

There are no reports of any injuries.

The commission says the seats were sold from Nov. 2015 to Oct. 2017 at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide. The seats were also on Amazon.com and other websites. 

The Soothing Motions Seat retails for $160 and the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat retails for $175.

Anyone who thinks they may be affected should contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" for more information.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.