Fisher-Price recalls more than 60,000 infant motion seats over fire hazard

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.

University of Louisville, PR exec to cut ties over conflict with Jurich

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing ex-girlfriend ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fisher-Price has recalled more than 60,000 infant motion seats in the U.S. due to the threat of fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website, the recall involves Fisher-Price "Soothing Motions Seats" with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22, as well as Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

"The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together," the website states. "The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing."

According to the website for Mattel, which owns the Fisher-Price brand, the seats are being recalled because, "overheating can occur in the motor housing, presenting a fire hazard."

Consumers who have the seats should stop using them immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

According to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website, Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The commission says the seats were sold from Nov. 2015 to Oct. 2017 at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide. The seats were also on Amazon.com and other websites.

The Soothing Motions Seat retails for $160 and the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat retails for $175.

Anyone who thinks they may be affected should contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" for more information.

