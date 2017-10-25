Third lawsuit filed against LMPD officer accused of sexually ass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Third lawsuit filed against LMPD officer accused of sexually assaulting teen in Explorer Program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third LMPD officer is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the Explorer Program. 

"It's absolutely sickening to think how deep this goes," Metro Council President David Yates said.

For this third lawsuit, Yates represents a woman who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. Officer Brad Schuhmann is accused of having sex with the teenage girl who was part of the police mentoring program. Schuhmann is on paid administrative leave.

"Like a lot of pedophiles, Officer Schuhmann manipulated, coerced ... used his position of trust and authority to take advantage of a child who was under his care and under his authority," Yates said.

The lawsuit claims Schuhmann used his position to manipulate and sexually abuse the teen between 2010 and 2011. Yates said LMPD covered up a culture of sex abuse in the Explorer Program for years.

"It's hard not to get emotional to think of how many children were abused in a program, even after people were in positions to stop it, could have and didn't," Yates said.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against former LMPD officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood. Yates said Schuhmann "worked closely" with Maj. Curtis Flaherty, who was named as a defendant in the initial lawsuit in the Explorer case. The initial lawsuit claims both Betts and Wood sexually abused a boy in the Explorer program between 2011 and 2013. 

Betts and Wood have pleaded not guilty in the criminal charges against them. Yates also filed a lawsuit for male a victim accusing Betts of rape,

"I think it's important for the community to know that there is some light being shed of the terrible evils that are happening in our community, and we're moving forward and fighting for justice," he said.

Schuhmann could not be reached for comment.

