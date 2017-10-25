Third lawsuit filed against LMPD officer accused of sexually assaulting teen in Explorer Program

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.

The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third LMPD officer is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the Explorer Program.

"It's absolutely sickening to think how deep this goes," Metro Council President David Yates said.

For this third lawsuit, Yates represents a woman who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. Officer Brad Schuhmann is accused of having sex with the teenage girl who was part of the police mentoring program. Schuhmann is on paid administrative leave.

"Like a lot of pedophiles, Officer Schuhmann manipulated, coerced ... used his position of trust and authority to take advantage of a child who was under his care and under his authority," Yates said.

The lawsuit claims Schuhmann used his position to manipulate and sexually abuse the teen between 2010 and 2011. Yates said LMPD covered up a culture of sex abuse in the Explorer Program for years.

"It's hard not to get emotional to think of how many children were abused in a program, even after people were in positions to stop it, could have and didn't," Yates said.

Similar lawsuits have been filed against former LMPD officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood. Yates said Schuhmann "worked closely" with Maj. Curtis Flaherty, who was named as a defendant in the initial lawsuit in the Explorer case. The initial lawsuit claims both Betts and Wood sexually abused a boy in the Explorer program between 2011 and 2013.

Betts and Wood have pleaded not guilty in the criminal charges against them. Yates also filed a lawsuit for male a victim accusing Betts of rape,

"I think it's important for the community to know that there is some light being shed of the terrible evils that are happening in our community, and we're moving forward and fighting for justice," he said.

Schuhmann could not be reached for comment.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.