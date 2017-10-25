RAW VIDEO | Tom Jurich will sue University of Louisville if settlement not reached, attorney says

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.More >>
Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.More >>
The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.More >>
The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.More >>
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.More >>
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.More >>
A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”More >>
A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”More >>
Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.More >>
Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.More >>
University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.More >>
University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.More >>
Attorney Sheryl Snyder defended Jurich's record in the wake of a scathing termination letter.More >>
Attorney Sheryl Snyder defended Jurich's record in the wake of a scathing termination letter.More >>
Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.More >>
Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.More >>
The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.More >>
Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.More >>
On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.More >>
Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.More >>
Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>