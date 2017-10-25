Junior Achievement holds 'JA Inspire' career fair for Kentuckian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Junior Achievement holds 'JA Inspire' career fair for Kentuckiana students

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week, Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana is taking out of the classroom to teach the importance of school.

Thousands of students are getting the chance to see firsthand what's waiting for them on the other side of the classroom as Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana puts on its JA Inspire event. 

It's an interactive career fair featuring dozens of local companies. The event gives 8th and 9th graders from school districts across the area a chance to explore jobs available after graduation.

"Hopefully they'll be inspired and motivated to work harder and do well in school because they'll make the connection between the studies they do in the classroom and their jobs in the future," said Debra Hoffer, president of Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana.

JA Inspire runs through Friday. Keith Kaiser will be there live on WDRB in the Morning on Thursday, Oct. 26.

