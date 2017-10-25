Louisville Metro Council announces unanimous support for 'Marsy' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Council announces unanimous support for 'Marsy's Law'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bi-partisan support is growing behind a law designed to protect crime victims.

On Wednesday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that members of the Louisville Metro Council unanimously support Marsy's Law. They're urging state lawmakers to do the same.

It's named after Marsy Nicholas, a California college student killed by her boyfriend.

Marsy's Law gives crime victims rights in the judicial process, including information about hearings, and changes in an offender's status.

"Too often, victims are overlooked and don't have a seat at the table," said David Yates, president of Louisville Metro Council. "We are one of 15 states that have not passed this. It's too long. Kentucky should not be left behind."

State lawmakers would have to pass the measure before the constitutional amendment could be adopted by Kentucky voters. 

