Seymour Police warn of thieves searching for keys hidden outside of homes

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- Elizabeth Fourman and her husband put security cameras up a few years back. After Tuesday morning, they're glad they did.

"We always go to breakfast at 9 o'clock on Tuesday morning with our Sunday school class," Fourman said. And about 10 after 9, according to the video, here he comes."

From two different angles, a masked and hooded thief can be seen lurking around the couple's Kessler Blvd home in Seymour.  Police said the man wa searching for keys hidden outside to get inside the house with bad intentions. 

"He could be breaking in, he could be stealing cars if a car is left there," Officer Bernard Petro said. "Rape is a possibility."

It seems something spooked him, so he took off with a couple of flower pots instead.

"I'm kind of glad I didn't catch him," Fourman said. "I don't think he would've walked away."

Kessler isn't the only street the thief and a possible getaway driver hit. Police were called just a couple of miles away Tuesday to Devonshire Drive. The call and suspect description were similar.

Seymour Police said it's likely the two have succeeded with the key stealing scheme in the past, which is why they're still at it. So if you're one of those people who hide keys outside for whatever reason, find a new spot around the house and think outside the box.

"Hide it someplace extremely unusual ... in the backyard, in the kid's toys, you know, something such as that," Petro said.

Even though they had some of their stuff stolen, the Fourmans said they feel lucky the thief wasn't able to get inside.

Just in case the man and his partner-in-crime come back, the Fourmans will be watching and waiting.

"God help you if you're so down and out that you can't work, and you have to do something like this to people," Fourman said.

