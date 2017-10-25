Kentucky Meals on Wheels agency program gets four-wheel donation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Meals on Wheels agency program gets four-wheel donation

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tri-County Community Action Agency has delivered thousands of meals and services to Kentucky families in need. But on Wednesday, the tables were turned.

The agency received a 2018 Subaru Outback that will be used for the agency's Meals on Wheels program and help continue a 43-year mission.

William Mason is the agency's oldest volunteer. Mason may be 100 years old, but he still has enough energy to volunteer.

He started in 1974, and since then he has delivered more than 22,000 meals.

"I like delivering because when I deliver some of the people smile because that's the first meal they get," Mason said.

"We need this vehicle. Subaru heard our cry," Tri-County Community Action Agency Executive Director Brenda Fox said.

Fox contacted Subaru after learning the carmaker was donating 50 cars to Meals on Wheels America as part of the company's 50th anniversary celebration.

"I knew the competition would be stiff and there was 50 vehicles being selected, so I was thrilled," Fox said.

Fox said the car will help the agency serve more people.

"Another 240 meals a months will go out to the community through this vehicle, and it will reach the ones who live the furthest," she said.

When the Subaru hits the road this week -- chances are good Mr. Mason will be riding shotgun.

"Absolutely, would not miss that opportunity," Fox said.

If you're wondering why Mason is looking forward to the next delivery, maybe the new car helps, but there's more.

"It's just in my nature to volunteer," he  said.

Managers said the plan is to put the Subaru into service as early as Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

