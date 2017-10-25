Pitino says U of L 'rushed to judgment' in firing him and Tom Jurich

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Tom Jurich, who became U of L's athletics director in 1997, engineered the school's ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference. Jurich was fired Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.

Pitino spoke for more than 30 minutes by phone from Tampa, Florida, and said the strong wording of Jurich's termination letter breaks apart a tight-knit community and endangers the school's pending appeal with the NCAA.

"He's not a bully," Pitino said, referencing the language in Interim President Greg Postel's firing letter to Jurich. "It just turns my stomach to see something written like that written about him. It hurts us, going forward, with our appeal. And I keep saying 'us.' I guess I'm no longer part of it, so I will stop saying, 'us.'"

Pitino went on to say he hardly had any contact with Postel and said the words in the letter aren't Postel's but rather those of school trustees chairman David Grissom and at least one other leader, whom he wouldn't name.

"Nobody got indicted," he said. "No assistant coaches got indicted. Nothing has happened yet. The facts haven't been out. They rushed to judgment. They killed my dreams. They killed some of the players' dreams. They killed the dreams of the players who wanted to play for me. They killed one of the top recruiting classes without any facts going on."

