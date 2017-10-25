LMPD seeing new gunshot detection system as helpful tool to expedite shooting investigations

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

Authorities have identified a woman who was shot and killed by an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department Monday night.

A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

A representative for Bush, now 93, said that the former president might have erred in his “attempt at humor.”

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Algonquin Parkway and Seventh Street.

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.

Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing ex-girlfriend ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

Jeffersonville man accused of killing, cannibalizing ex-girlfriend ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.

The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.

University of Louisville, PR exec to cut ties over conflict with Jurich

University of Louisville, PR exec to cut ties over conflict with Jurich

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gunshot detection system launched June 1 is helping LMPD officers respond to shootings more quickly.

ShotSpotter covers about six square miles of the city. Since it launched, LMPD has responded to more than 848 ShotSpotter notifications.

Last Thursday, police arrested a homicide suspect at 28th Street and Elliott Avenue. Lt. James Cirillo with LMPD Technical Services said he cannot say the system was the reason an arrest could be made, but it helped officers respond more quickly.

“What I can say is I looked that run up, and it looks like the ShotSpotter activation came out about a minute and 20 seconds before the first call came in that somebody was shot at that location,” Cirillo said.

The faster officers respond, the faster they can secure the scene, collect evidence and call for EMS if someone was hit.

“Those seconds could mean the difference between that person surviving the incident or not surviving the incident,” Cirillo said.

ShotSpotter uses microphone sensors scattered in parts of the city to find where shots are being fired.

"The investigator knows exactly when the shots were fired," Cirillo said.

Officers can see the information on their smart phones or computer screens in their patrol car. Regardless of the technology, LMPD said the gunshot detection system is not the most important tool to investigate shootings.

"We still need people to call in, because the Shot Spotter just puts us in the area," Cirillo said.

LMPD said it needs a year of data to really understand how the system is working.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.