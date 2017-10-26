Zeggz offers more than just eggs for brunch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - If you're ready for a fresh, fast breakfast, lunch or brunch, we have a deal for you. WDRB is offering a Be Our Guest deal this week to Zeggz!
The two Louisville locations serve everything from Crème Brulee french toast, to biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. And, of course, they have plenty of eggs! You can choose 25 different ingredients for your omelet. They also have a full bar, including their new champagne machine for brunch, called a Bubblz machine.
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Zeggz. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $25 on Thursday, October 26, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Zeggz
11615 Shelbyville Road, Suite 102
Louisville, KY 40243
502-882-1650
2400 Lime Kiln Lane, Suite B
Louisville, KY 40222
502-742-6292
For a look at the menu, click here.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.