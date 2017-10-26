Crews responding to business fire in Clarksville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews responding to business fire in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Fire Department is on the scene of a fire. 

Clarksville police tell us the fire is at Kenny's Imports, a wrecker and auto salvage business in the 1200 block of McCullough Pike near Emery Crossing.

We're told the building was empty when the fire started around 7 a.m. No injuries have been reported. 

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we'll update this story as soon as more information is available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.