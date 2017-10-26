Maroon 5 coming to KFC Yum! Center in 2018 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Maroon 5 coming to KFC Yum! Center in 2018

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –Grammy award-winning pop group Maroon 5 is coming to the KFC Yum! Center.

The group announced its Red Pill Blues Tour will be coming to Louisville on Thursday morning.

Maroon 5 will perform on Saturday September 22nd, 2018.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Saturday, November 4th.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.