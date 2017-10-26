BOZICH | Day 30 of Louisville/Jurich/Pitino breakup -- who's losing?

On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
Kentucky's offense had no answers for Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham Saturday as the Wildcats slipped to 5-2.More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
Beating Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan remains a king-sized problem for the Indiana football team as the Hoosiers found out again against Michigan Saturday.More >>
David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.More >>
Bobby Petrino said that Louisville will be without linebacker Stacy Thomas and halfback Malik Williams as the Cardinals try to regroup against Boston College Saturday.More >>
Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.More >>
Louisville's David Padgett made his first visit to ACC media day as interim coach. Eric Crawford describes his day.More >>
Attorney Sheryl Snyder defended Jurich's record in the wake of a scathing termination letter.More >>
Louisville players described a relaxed atmosphere in practice at ACC media day in Charlotte on Wednesday.More >>
The language in an exchange between the University of Louisville and former athletic director Tom Jurich points to a nasty, and potentially costly, battle ahead.More >>
Kentucky coach John Calipari on Tuesday spoke about the recent scandal and developments at the University of Louisville.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel was greeted with some boos when he was recognized by interim athletic director Greg Postel at the women's basketball tipoff luncheon.More >>
