Louisville man accused of forcing woman into his West Buechel apartment and sexually abusing her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he forced a woman into his apartment and sexually abused her.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Monday, Oct. 23, at an apartment complex in West Buechel.

Police say 43-year-old Weisu Baba, the suspect, was a resident of the apartment complex. The victim was a woman who worked in the office at the complex.

According to West Buechel Police, Baba asked the woman to come inside his apartment so she could examine a leak that needed to be fixed. When the woman refused to enter his apartment and stated she would start a work order instead, Baba allegedly grabbed her by the arm and forced her inside.

Police say Baba led the woman to the kitchen area. When she failed to see a leak, she began walking toward the front door, but before she was able to leave, Baba allegedly grabbed her by both of her arms, pulled her close to him, made sexual statements and then tried to grope her.

Police say the woman told him to stop, that she was uncomfortable and that she had to get back to the office.

As soon as she left, police say Baba began to text the woman, then went to the office area of the complex looking for her, where he was told by the manager to leave apartment staff alone.

The woman then called police.

A warrant was issued for Baba's arrest on Tuesday, Oct. 24. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Baba is charged with one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

