Kentucky judge who refused to hear adoption cases involving gay people has resigned

Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.
No injuries have been reported.
A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.
Louisville's David Padgett made his first visit to ACC media day as interim coach. Eric Crawford describes his day.
One of the incidents was caught on video Tuesday morning.
The mounds of junk and trash that has had neighbors complaining for years.
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct," for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.
Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slur
"The fact that you stand to get millions of dollars has nothing to do with it?" an attorney for a retired LMPD officer asked Yates.
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner," attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.
Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018.
"(Percy) Brown's allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing," Judge David Hale said in his order. "As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief."
"Wouldn't they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?" attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board's vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. "It's been, 'shoot first and we'll ask questions later.'"
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.
