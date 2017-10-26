Kentucky judge who refused to hear adoption cases involving gay - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky judge who refused to hear adoption cases involving gay people has resigned

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Kentucky family court judge who refused to hear adoption cases involving gay people has resigned instead of possibly being removed from the bench for misconduct.

W. Mitchell Nance, who sits in Barren and Metcalfe counties, had said earlier this year he would not hear adoption cases involving “homosexual parties,” saying it is in a child’s best interest to have a male and female parent.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged Nance in September with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law. After a hearing, the commission could have suspended, removed or sanctioning the judge, if members found him guilty.

Instead, Nance resigned on Wednesday, waiving the hearing and requesting the charges against him be dismissed. The commission may still choose to sanction Nance, but no decision has been made, according to records. His resignation will take effect on Dec. 16. 

Nance argued he recused himself from cases involving parties in same-sex relationships because his “religious beliefs and convictions” required him to do so, according to documents his attorneys filed with the commission.

“His recusal would have facilitated the impartiality of the judicial system and ensured that all families had a fair opportunity for adoption,” Nance’s attorneys wrote.

The judge did acknowledge two mistakes, including sending out a general order to attorneys, saying they would need to request a special judge if they had an adoption case involving gay people.

And Nance acknowledged he could not just issue a blanket recusal for all such cases, that it must be done on a “case-by-case basis.”

His resignation letter thanked the people of Barren and Metcalfe counties for electing him.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

