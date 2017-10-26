Competitors get physical at the Kentucky Muscle Strength & Fitne - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Competitors get physical at the Kentucky Muscle Strength & Fitness Extravaganza

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kentucky Exposition Center becomes the most fit place in Louisville on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

The nation's finest fitness, strength and physique athletes will compete in the Kentucky Muscle Strength & Fitness Extravaganza. They are looking for top honors in numerous categories like bikini, figure, physique, classic physique & bodybuilding.

Other competitions and demonstrations include Lamborghini Expo, US Arm-Wrestling, Kentucky's Strongest Man and Woman & Elite Powerlifting.

The pre-judging begins around 9 a.m. with the finals at 6 p.m.

Tickets:
Pre-judging & Expo - $20
Finals Show - VIP (center row seating) - $35
Finals Show - Reserved (center row seating) - $30
General Admission - $25
Expo + Finals VIP Seating - $50
Expo + Finals Reserved Seating - $45

Click here for ticket information and to get connected to Kentucky Muscle.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.