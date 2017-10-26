Competitors get physical at the Kentucky Muscle Strength & Fitness Extravaganza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kentucky Exposition Center becomes the most fit place in Louisville on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

The nation's finest fitness, strength and physique athletes will compete in the Kentucky Muscle Strength & Fitness Extravaganza. They are looking for top honors in numerous categories like bikini, figure, physique, classic physique & bodybuilding.

Other competitions and demonstrations include Lamborghini Expo, US Arm-Wrestling, Kentucky's Strongest Man and Woman & Elite Powerlifting.

The pre-judging begins around 9 a.m. with the finals at 6 p.m.

Tickets:

Pre-judging & Expo - $20

Finals Show - VIP (center row seating) - $35

Finals Show - Reserved (center row seating) - $30

General Admission - $25

Expo + Finals VIP Seating - $50

Expo + Finals Reserved Seating - $45

Click here for ticket information and to get connected to Kentucky Muscle.

