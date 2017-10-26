UPS forecasts record holiday season with 750 million deliveries

UPS expects to deliver a "record-breaking" 750 million packages in the 25 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, an increase of 5 percent from last year’s peak seasonal period.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.
Churchill Downs Inc. announced the agreement on Wednesday.
University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel blasted Tom Jurich in the formal letter firing the longtime athletics director last week.
VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government's choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.
University of Louisville acting athletics director Vince Tyra will be paid $100,000 per month, or $1.2 million, under a one-year contract approved by the U of L's board of trustees on Wednesday.
Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.
