UPS forecasts record holiday season with 750 million deliveries - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPS forecasts record holiday season with 750 million deliveries

A plane at UPS Worldport in Louisville A plane at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS expects to deliver a "record-breaking" 750 million packages in the 25 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, an increase of 5 percent from last year’s peak seasonal period.

The Atlanta-based company, which maintains its Worldport global air hub at Louisville International Airport, said its domestic business continues to grow as shoppers migrate to e-commerce.

"The U.S. consumer increasingly prefers to shop online and UPS is benefiting from this trend," UPS said in a news release.

The projections came on the same day that UPS reported slightly lower net income of $1.2 billion for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 as compared to a year earlier.

Disruptions from hurricanes meant a $50 million hit to the bottom line, the company said.

The company’s revenue of $15.9 billion was up 7 percent from last year, but expenses grew by 8.1 percent, to $13.9 billion.

UPS is in the midst of hiring 95,000 short-term workers for the peak season, including thousands in Louisville, for jobs like drivers, delivery helpers and package loaders and sorters. Applications can be submitted at  UPSjobs.com.

UPS also announced a 4.9 percent rate increase this week for ground packages that takes effect Dec. 24.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

