Police arrest 5 Louisville suspects accused in violent home inva - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest 5 Louisville suspects accused in violent home invasion

Posted: Updated:
Courtney Singleton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Courtney Singleton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Steven Singleton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Steven Singleton (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Dylan Marr (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Dylan Marr (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Tristin Hupp (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tristin Hupp (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say five people have been arrested after they were all involved in a violent home invasion.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at a home in the 13000 block of Tennis Boulevard, near Watson Lane.

According to several arrest reports, police say the five suspects each played some role in the home invasion.

Police say 19-year-old Courtney Singleton drove the vehicle used in the home invasion -- a 2009 white Chevy Trailblazer.

According to arrest reports, 21-year-old Dylan Marr and 21-year-old Tristin Hupp fired shots into the home and kicked the door in.

Police say 26-year-old Steven Singleton never got out of the vehicle, but just before the home invasion, he handed a handgun to one of his accomplices.

Jamal Bibbs, age 20, was also involved, and had a t-shirt tied around his face when he was apprehended by police, according to arrest reports.

Police say they stopped the suspects at the corner of Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, just after 4:30 a.m.

All of the suspects are charged with wanton endangerment and first-degree burglary.

Courtney Singleton is also charged with disregarding a traffic control device and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle. Steven Singleton is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

All five suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.