Police arrest 5 Louisville suspects accused in violent home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say five people have been arrested after they were all involved in a violent home invasion.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at a home in the 13000 block of Tennis Boulevard, near Watson Lane.

According to several arrest reports, police say the five suspects each played some role in the home invasion.

Police say 19-year-old Courtney Singleton drove the vehicle used in the home invasion -- a 2009 white Chevy Trailblazer.

According to arrest reports, 21-year-old Dylan Marr and 21-year-old Tristin Hupp fired shots into the home and kicked the door in.

Police say 26-year-old Steven Singleton never got out of the vehicle, but just before the home invasion, he handed a handgun to one of his accomplices.

Jamal Bibbs, age 20, was also involved, and had a t-shirt tied around his face when he was apprehended by police, according to arrest reports.

Police say they stopped the suspects at the corner of Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, just after 4:30 a.m.

All of the suspects are charged with wanton endangerment and first-degree burglary.

Courtney Singleton is also charged with disregarding a traffic control device and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle. Steven Singleton is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

All five suspects are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

