Family sues cemetery after finding stranger buried in family plo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family sues cemetery after finding stranger buried in family plot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family launches a legal fight over a grave. 

The family of Doris Murphy is suing a Jeffersontown Cemetery for apparently burying someone in the grave her family purchased decades ago. 

Attorney Teddy Gordon says Murphy's parents bought three graves in 1973 for $50 each. That included one for their daughter. But when Murphy passed away at age 82 over the summer, her family discovered on the day she was to be buried that a stranger was already interred in the plot. 

The cemetery offered to bury Murphy at another site near Billtown Road, but the family wants her buried with her parents at the site that was already paid for. So now, they're suing the cemetery. 

"So you've got to get an attorney to have someone buried for their final eternal resting place next to mom and dad? I've never heard of such a thing. Its so totally wrong." said Gordon. 

Murphy’s family believes the relatives of the person already in the plot had no idea the grave was purchased. They know it is a difficult situation for that family as well. 

For now, she is buried at a cemetery in Bullitt county until the family can get this situation resolved

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.