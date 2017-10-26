Kentucky State Police arrests 2 men after homicide victim found - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police arrests 2 men after homicide victim found in Caneyville

Police are looking for Robert Carter (left) and Johnny Haynes (right) after a man was found murdered in a trailer in Caneyville.
Police were called to this home in Caneyville, Kentucky after a man was found dead in a trailer.
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Caneyville, Kentucky on Oct. 26, 2017.

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police has arrested two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.

Robert Carter and Johnny Hayes, both from Millwood, Kentucky, were arrested in Hardin County after a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said police were called after a body was discovered at a property on Morgantown Street around 8 a.m. eastern time. 

The body has been identified by Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson as that of James Park, 29. He died of at least one gunshot wound.

Police across the area were searching for both Carter and Hayes for much of the day. Both were considered to be armed and dangerous. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said both men surrendered to police after the chase ended.

Kentucky State Police troopers are also investigating a bank robbery earlier in the day in nearby Ohio County, and believe Carter may have been involved. According to a news release from the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, the bank robbery took place just before 10 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville, Kentucky.

Police said witnesses told them a black 2007 Chevrolet four-door pickup truck pulled up in front of the bank, and Carter got out and walked into the bank, while an unidentified white male remained in the truck.

Both Carter and the Hayes then drove away with an undisclosed amount of cash, traveling eastbound on State Road 54E.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

