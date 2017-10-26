Kentucky State Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' men after body found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.

According to Trooper Jeff Gregory, a spokesperson for KSP, police were called Thursday morning after a body was discovered at a property on Morgantown Street.

According to the agency's Twitter account, police are looking for Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes, both of Millwood, Kentucky. Both men are wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Grayson County.

Police say the men are believed to be in a black Chevy pickup truck with the license plate registration KY 992-RTW. They have possibly been spotted in Ohio County, Kentucky.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

