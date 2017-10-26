Kentucky State Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' men after bo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' men after body found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.

According to Trooper Jeff Gregory, a spokesperson for KSP, police were called Thursday morning after a body was discovered at a property on Morgantown Street.

According to the agency's Twitter account, police are looking for Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes, both of Millwood, Kentucky. Both men are wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Grayson County.

Police say the men are believed to be in a black Chevy pickup truck with the license plate registration KY 992-RTW. They have possibly been spotted in Ohio County, Kentucky.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

