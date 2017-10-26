Clark County schools announce partnership empowering probation officers to process on-site arrests

Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.More >>
Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association will cancel its contract worth at least $90,000 a year with public relations firm Boxcar PR after the firm and its founder, Bob Gunnell, began representing fired athletics director Tom Jurich in his personal capacity.More >>
A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.More >>
A Louisville man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a family member for several years when she was a child and teen.More >>
No injuries have been reported.More >>
No injuries have been reported.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Louisville's David Padgett made his first visit to ACC media day as interim coach. Eric Crawford describes his day.More >>
Louisville's David Padgett made his first visit to ACC media day as interim coach. Eric Crawford describes his day.More >>
The probation officers will use school office space to process arrests made by school resource officers.More >>
The probation officers will use school office space to process arrests made by school resource officers.More >>
When she refused to enter his apartment to look at a supposed pipe leak, police say Weisu Baba grabbed her arm and forced her inside...More >>
When she refused to enter his apartment to look at a supposed pipe leak, police say Weisu Baba grabbed her arm and forced her inside...More >>
One of the incidents was caught on video Tuesday morning.
One of the incidents was caught on video Tuesday morning.
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.More >>
A mental competency hearing has wrapped up for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and eating some of her body parts.More >>
The suspect is charged with first-degree assault.More >>
The suspect is charged with first-degree assault.More >>
Investigators with Kentucky State Police say a woman killed by a Shelbyville police officer Monday night was considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Investigators with Kentucky State Police say a woman killed by a Shelbyville police officer Monday night was considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Officials at the hospital where the mother was taken said she looked dehydrated.More >>
Officials at the hospital where the mother was taken said she looked dehydrated.More >>