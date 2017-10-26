Clark County schools announce partnership empowering probation o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County schools announce partnership empowering probation officers to process on-site arrests

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County schools have announced a new partnership with local law enforcement agencies and the courts which will allow local probation officers to process on-site arrests using school office space.

The probation officers will process arrests made by school resource officers, and determine if the students should be released without condition, released with conditions, or detained. If deemed appropriate, the probation officer will also be able to make referrals to a court-approved diversion program.

According to a news release, the probation officer will meet with students on probation, as well as with their parents. The meetings will be scheduled based on the results of the Indiana Youth Assessment System and Indiana Probation Standards. The officer may also meet with students on probation to address truancy issues, as well as emotional concerns and behavioral issues, if requested.

"The court, probation and the schools have collaborated over the last several years in many ways," said Judge Vicki L. Carmichael, of Clark Circuit Court No. 4, in a statement. "This is just one more opportunity to work together to better serve students and families and maintain a consistent message about how important education is to a child's future."

The partnership was announced during a press conference Thursday afternoon. It involves the Clarksville Community School Corporation, Greater Clark County Schools, West Clark Community Schools, the Clark County Circuit Court, Clark County Prosecutor and the Jeffersonville Police Department.

